Pets At Home withdraw dog leads from UK sale after puppy’s tragic death

By Fergal • 26 March 2022 • 16:53

Credit: Joanne McPoland and Ed Hughes

Pets At Home have withdrawn three popular dog leads from shops in the UK after a Belfast dog died in a tragic accident.



Archie a Beagle-Harrier was being walked when the clip securing his harness to the KONG branded lead snapped open before he stepped in front of a van and was killed Belfast Live reported on Friday, March 25.

His heartbroken owners, Joanne McPoland and Ed Hughes from Dunmurry, Belfast, had bought the lead just 48 hours earlier to help train one-year-old Archie.

Within hours Pets At Home removed the KONG Rope Dog Lead from sale pending an investigation.

Joanne said: “We were sick with shock, we needed to explain what had happened and we wanted to understand how Archie could possibly be dead when we’d spent his whole life making sure he was secure, safe and looked after.

“With help we got through to KONG and then the manufacturer of the lead in the USA, a company called Mission Pets.

“Thankfully they listened to us, they responded quickly and sales of the leads with this particular carabiner clasp were stopped immediately, and they were removed from all of the Pets At Home shops with immediate effect.

“The three companies now want our lead to do tests on it and try to ensure whatever happened, never happens again. It will go to Mission Pets for full testing.

“We’re bereft, devastated to have lost Archie in this way.

“He was such a good boy, the heart of our family who was just starting what we’d hoped would be a long and healthy life.

“He only turned one a week ago. Now he’s dead and all we have left are his ashes in a cask,” Joanne said.

