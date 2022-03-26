Pianist Borja Niso to perform Ludivico Einaudi tribute in Denia

By Tamsin Brown • 26 March 2022 • 19:41

Image: Borja Niso website

The Spanish pianist and composer Borja Niso will be performing a tribute to Ludivico Einaudi, along with his own pieces, in Denia in April.

On Saturday, April 9, at the Teatre Auditori in Denia, the talented pianist and composer Borja Niso will be giving his concert Todo por Nuestro Sueño (Everything for Our Dream). The intimate show of just under two hours will consist of an updated selection of pieces composed by one of his biggest inspirations, the great Ludovico Einaudi, as well as several of his own works from his first album, Orígenes, and unreleased pieces from his second album, Horizontes. The innovative show combines music, voice, dance and synchronised projections to create a unique, intimate and magical atmosphere.

Borja Niso, from Madrid, has had a truly exciting and unusual start to his musical career. Five years ago, at the age of 35, by pure chance and with no previous knowledge of piano or music theory, he discovered his passion for music. Despite having little experience, he decided to follow his dreams and embark on a journey along an unlikely path – and has succeeded, having given more than 250 concerts in his first two seasons. An example of passion, perseverance and effort, Borja Niso is proof that anything can be achieved if you want it enough. Those who attend will bear testimony to the true power of dreams.

Tickets cost 5€ and can be bought at https://www.notikumi.com/ or at the box office one hour before the concert.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.