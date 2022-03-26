Saudi marshal removed for anti-Hamilton tweet

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 March 2022 • 22:27

Anti-Hamilton tweet sees Saudi Grand Prix marshal removed Credit: Twitter

Formula 1 officials have removed a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix marshal after an anti-Hamilton tweet that said he hoped that the seven time world champion suffered the same fate as Roman Grosjean.

Romain Grosjean’s suffered burns to his hand after an accident at the Bahrain circuit in 2020. The Frenchman managed to get out of his burning vehicle but suffered the injury as a result.

The accident ended his Formula 1 career, howeve rhe has since recovered and now races in the U.S.-Indy Car series.

A spokesman for Formula One’s governing body, who declined to name the marshal, said that he would play no further part in the race weekend in Jeddah.

A subsequent tweet by the dismissed marshal, said that he was sorry for his tweet and apologising to the Saudi motorsport, the motorcycle federation and to Mercedes driver Hamilton.

Hamilton had been outspoken about the need for change in the kingdom, possibly the cause of the marshal’s anti-Hamilton tweet.

For the first time in many seasons Hamilton failed to qualify and will start from 16th on the grid in Sunday’s race.

The driver who has been knighted for his contribution to the sport has been the subject of controversy for some time now, with many believing that he has neither the car nor the desire to win a further championship.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.