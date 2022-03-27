By Chris King • 27 March 2022 • 20:25

Authorities in Lviv detain a man on suspicion of espionage in Ukraine. image: [email protected]

Unidentified man arrested on suspicion of espionage in the Ukrainian city of Lviv



According to a reported announcement by Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyy, an unidentified man has been detained by police officers in the Ukrainian city today, Sunday, March 27. He was allegedly arrested on suspicion of espionage.

Officials confirmed that the suspect was picked up in the vicinity of one of the locations hit by a missile attack. It is believed that he was discovered to have detailed information in his mobile phone showing coordinates and images of the bombed sites.

His phone also allegedly contained a video recording that clearly showed a missile shooting towards its intended target in Lviv. Governer Kozytskyy confirmed that this information was traced to have been relayed to two Russian telephone numbers.

Missile attacks on Saturday 26 struck an oil refinery facility in the city of Lviv, along with another unidentified building. Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that it had struck what it said were military targets.

It was announced today that another round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv are planned to take place tomorrow, Monday 28. This will be over a three day period in Turkey apparently.

Ukrainian intelligence claimed earlier today that Vladimir Putin has changed his strategy and is now attemping to cut the country in half, with the plan of creating another North and South Korea situation, as reported by foxnews.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.