By Chris King • 27 March 2022 • 0:19

Benalmadena Town Council reaffirms its commitment to reopening Tivoli World. image: wikimedia

Benalmadena Town Council this Friday, March 25, has reaffirmed its commitment to the staff of the Tívoli World amusement park. Mayor Victor Navas assured that his council has requested the support of the Diputacion de Malaga, and the Junta de Andalucia for the reopening of this popular recreational space.

This was confirmed by the mayor during the workers’ assembly held this Friday. He was accompanied, among others, by E. Pablo Centella, the deputy mayor, as well as the “bankruptcy administrator, the unions, and the company committee”.

Navas attended the meeting to “share the latest information, dispel any doubts, and thus strengthen unity, to seek some kind of solution to this conflict”. He stressed that “the strategy and position of this government team are aligned with that of the unions and company committee, all working together to achieve the reopening of the park”.

The mayor highlighted the need for “both the Provincial Council and the Andalucian Government to join these demands”, for which he assessed that “once we add the support of the supra-municipal entity, and the regional government, we will go to the Government of the Nation, the European Union, or wherever it is necessary to claim the continuity of Tivoli”.

He pointed out that “on numerous occasions, we have asked the municipal groups of PP, Cs and VOX to support the initiatives in defence of Tivoli and its workers promoted by the Town Council”.

“We are going to continue to protect Tivoli because we believe that it is vital for tourism and the economy of the Costa del Sol, and there is no other way to do it than to reopen the park”, he added.

In conclusion, Mr Navas clarified that “we need the President of the Board, Juanma Moreno from Malaga, to verbalise whether or not he has an interest in Tivoli reopening its doors, because we have been paralysed for a long time with excuses as strange as that they did not have a sentence, or they did not know if there was a feasibility report for the park”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

