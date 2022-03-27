Eleven Malaga municipalities Covid-free in last two weeks

In the last 14 days, a total of eleven municipalities in Malaga province have not registered any official cases of Covid-19. This means there were none notified by PCR or antigen tests.

According to the latest data from the Andalucian by the Ministry of Health, updated on March 25, consulted by Europa Press, the locations free of Covid at the moment are Alfarnatejo and Canillas de Albaida, in the Axarquia health district. The Axarquia district registers an incidence of 449.2.

The other nine municipalities belong to the Serrania health district. Specifically, they are Alpandeire, Atajate, Benadalid, Benalauria, Benarraba, Cartajima, Genalguacil, Juzcar, and Montecorto.

Of these eleven localities, the one with the most population is Canillas de Albaida (811 inhabitants), the rest do not exceed 600 inhabitants.

The latest data available shows that the health district with the most municipalities free of Covid-19 in the last 14 days is the one with the highest cumulative incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks: Serrania de Ronda, with a rate of 554.9, as of last Friday 25.

Other health districts include the Costa del Sol, with an incidence rate of 294.5 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days; Guadalhorce Valley, with 359.4; La Vega, with 406.0; and Malaga, with 504.3. These areas do not present any municipality without cases of Covid, although they are towns with more populations.

If the incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days is taken into account, there are more municipalities in Malaga free of Covid, specifically 20. Thus, Archez, Arenas, El Borge, Cutar, and Salares are added to the previous eleven, in the Axarquia district; Igualeja, Parauta, Pujerra, in Serrania; and Carratraca in the Valle del Guadalhorce district.

In the province of Malaga as a whole, the cumulative incidence rate at 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants is 410.4, higher than that of a week ago, when it was 375.3.

According to official data from the Andalucian Government, the province of Malaga has 270,897 positives, 2,341 people who have died as a result of Covid-19 and 260,215 who have overcome the virus. The number of hospitalised this March 26 was 146 admitted with coronavirus, of which 13 were in the Intensive Care Units, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.