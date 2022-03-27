Expert advice for Los Balcones residents in Torrevieja

By Linda Hall • 27 March 2022 • 23:47
: MAYOR’S MEETING: Los Balcones learn what to do when faced with squatters
Photo credit: Eduardo Dolon
EDUARDO DOLON, Torrevieja mayor, recently met residents of the Los Balccones urbanisations to discuss their concerns.
As one of the topics centred on public safety, Dolon was accompanied not only by International Residents’ councillor Gitte Lund Thomsen, but also a Policia Local inspector and a Guardia Civil lieutenant.
Both officers were able to answer the residents’ queries, explaining to them the steps to follow if ever they are faced with a situation involving squatters, Dolon said.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
