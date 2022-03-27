Trending:

Expert advice for Los Balcones residents in Torrevieja

By Linda Hall • 27 March 2022 • 23:47

: MAYOR’S MEETING: Los Balcones learn what to do when faced with squatters Photo credit: Eduardo Dolon

EDUARDO DOLON, Torrevieja mayor, recently met residents of the Los Balccones urbanisations to discuss their concerns.

As one of the topics centred on public safety, Dolon was accompanied not only by International Residents’ councillor Gitte Lund Thomsen, but also a Policia Local inspector and a Guardia Civil lieutenant.

Both officers were able to answer the residents’ queries, explaining to them the steps to follow if ever they are faced with a situation involving squatters, Dolon said.


