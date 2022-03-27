Guardia Civil dismantles network buying and selling designer drugs on dark web

By Chris King • 27 March 2022 • 1:35

Guardia Civil dismantles network buying and selling designer drugs on dark net. Credit: pexels

Network buying and selling designer drugs over the dark web dismantled by the Guardia Civil



The Guardia Civil has dismantled a criminal organization based in the Community of Madrid that introduced large quantities of designer drugs from Germany. They allegedly bought these narcotics using bitcoin through the so-called dark web, which they also used to distribute the drug.

As a result of this operation, there have been three arrests: the head of the organisation, the chemist, a 27-year-old man in charge of adulterating the drug, and the distributor.

An investigation had been launched back in February after officers from the Technical Unit of the Judicial Police, in collaboration with other bodies, detected in the ‘dark markets’ a possible shipment of narcotic substances from Germany.