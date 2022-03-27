Nine Malaga firefighters driving 3,000kg of technical material to Ukraine

Nine members of Malaga’s Provincial Fire Department (CPB), departed the city on Friday, March 25, heading for the border with Ukraine. They will drive in three vans loaded with 3,000 kilos of technical and safety material to support their fellow Ukrainian firefighters, who are suffering the results of Russia’s invasion.

Various technical material is being transported to Ukraine, in response to their demands. Their cargo includes clothing for shelter and extinction, rescue material, flashlights, helmets, tents, electric generators and motorised fans. The latter are especially useful for renewing the air of the underground protection zones during bombardments.

Francisco Salado, the president of the Diputacion de Malaga, underlined the “extraordinary solidarity work” of the Malaga firefighters, who have decided to help their Ukrainian colleagues in “very harsh circumstances”.

Salado recalled that on March 6, six CPB firefighters left for the Polish-Ukrainian border to deliver medical and technical supplies. They returned to the capital with eleven refugees who were housed with families in the province of Malaga, through Maydan, the association of Ukrainians on the Costa del Sol.

“The Provincial Firefighters Consortium is made up of great professionals, with a great humanitarian commitment, and a great vocation for public service”, commented the president.

He pointed out that they have already demonstrated this previously in numerous emergencies in many countries, such as the earthquake in Haiti, in Nepal, in the floods of Honduras, and in the volcano on La Palma.

Alfonso Parada, an official of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium, explained that, despite the war, Ukrainian firefighters continue to work in very precarious conditions, which is why they need technical material.

On their 3,500km journey to reach the Polish-Ukrainian border, the firefighters will be joined by a vehicle from the Maydan Association. This vehicle will contain interpreters, along with medical supplies. Private local companies, such as the Salvador bakery, Lopez Pardo warehouses, and the Rujamar poultry company, have joined this solidarity project and are helping to cover part of the expenses.

If all goes to plan then the CPB firefighters should arrive at the border with Ukraine this Sunday afternoon. They will then return to Malaga, if circumstances allow, on March 30 or 31. After the delivery of the materials, they propose to return with a dozen Ukrainian refugee women and children, with the collaboration of Maydan, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

