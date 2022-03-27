Prince William casts doubt over Commonwealth’s future leadership

By Fergal • 27 March 2022 • 9:55

William and Kate at start of the Royal Tour Crecit: Wikimedia Commons

Prince William has taken a historic step for the Royal Family as he breaks with royal protocol in an astonishing statement over the protest-hit Caribbean tour.

The second in line to the throne said last night (Saturday, March 26): “Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in future isn’t what is on my mind.”

William made the remarks in a written statement after his and Kate’s eight-day tour to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas which has been marred by a series of PR disasters.

“This tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future,” he said.

Royal sources told The Sunday Times that William wanted to “listen and learn and not lecture” in future.

The prince reaffirmed his dedication to the “Commonwealth family”.

He said: “Catherine and I are committed to service.

“For us that’s not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have.

“It is why tours such as this reaffirm our desire to serve the people of the Commonwealth and to listen to communities around the world.”

The statement from William, 39, also said: “What matters to us is the potential the Commonwealth family has to create a better future for the people who form it, and our commitment to serve and support it as best we can.”

The diplomatically challenging tour got off to a bad start when the Royal Couple were forced to cancel their first engagement before even arriving in Belize when a row over indigenous land rights led to with protesters holding “Prince William leave our land” signs.

All 54 member nations of the Commonwealth, of whom the Queen is the head, have agreed that the Prince of Wales will take the title when he is King.



Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.