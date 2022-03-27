By Chris King • 27 March 2022 • 21:26

Rock star Phil Collins sparks fears over his health in final concert farewell. image: [email protected]

Phil Collins sparks health fears as he bids fans farewell at his final Genesis concert

Phil Collins performed his final Genesis concert last night, Saturday, March 26, at the O2 Arena in London. The 71-year-old rock legend sparked fears among his legions of loyal fans with his very frail-looking appearance.

He recently had back surgery and is not even able to hold a drumstick at the moment, bus endearing sense of humour shone through as he informed the crowd, ‘It’s the last stop of our tour, and it’s the last show for Genesis. After tonight we all have to get real jobs’.

Genesis had been touring for the first time in 14 years and wound up their ‘The Last Domino?’ tour at the O2 Arena. The gigs featured what is probably their most iconic lineup, with guitarist-bassist Mike Rutherford, and keyboard genius Tony Banks joining Phil Collins on stage each night, along with Phil’s son Nic on drums.

Phil has not been able to perform on the drums due to nerve damage in his back, instead, he took to a chair, belting out the classic hits from the band’s huge repertoire.

The legendary musician has been struggling with his health for about 15 years now, having to walk with a stick these days. He has recently been suffering from acute pancreatitis as well.

“Somehow, during the last Genesis tour, I dislocated some vertebrae in my upper neck, and that affected my hands”, Phil explained on his website recently. “After a successful operation on my neck, my hands still can’t function normally. Maybe in a year or so it will change, but for now it is impossible for me to play drums or piano”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

Priveledged to see Genesis and Phil Collins tonight at the O2 which after 51 years in the business was the last ever concert , when you get to see how frail Phil Collins is this was an amazing show from someone who stuck two fingers up at his illness. pic.twitter.com/L4MSUoFppt — West Sussex Spurs (@westsussexspurs) March 27, 2022

