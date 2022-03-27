By Chris King • 27 March 2022 • 5:07

Spain has four nominees for this Sunday's 94th Oscars ceremony. image: wikipedia

This Sunday’s 94th Oscars ceremony sees four Spanish nominees in the running for the iconic statuette



This Sunday, March 27, international cinema’s biggest day of each year comes round again in the form of the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards. This year it will be back at its home in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, after being moved last-minute to Union Station in Los Angeles last year due to the pandemic.

As Hollywood and its glamourous stars once again come out to shine on the red carpet, the ceremony will be watched worldwide in more than 200 countries, broadcast in the USA by ABC.

In Spain, Movistar Plus+ is broadcasting the gala on its Estrenos 2 channel, dial 31, with the red carpet broadcast starting at 00:30am and the awards ceremony starting at 2am. Hosting duties will be shared among Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

Spain is represented in four nominations for the iconic statuette. Penelope Cruz is in the running for ‘Best Actress’, for the Pedro Almodovar film ‘Parallel Mothers’, with her husband, Javier Bardem, also up for ‘Best Actor’, in ‘Being the Ricardos’.

Director Alberto Mielgo is nominated with ‘The Windshield Wiper’ for the ‘Best Animated Short Film’ award, while music composer Alberto Iglesias is nominated for the ‘Best Original Score’, again for ‘Parallel Mothers’.

The big favourite for the Oscar is the Australian film ‘The Power of the Dog’, which has 12 nominations. It is followed by ‘Dune’ with ten nominations, followed by ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’, with seven nominations each.

___________________________________________________________

