By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 March 2022 • 15:28

UK temperatures set to plummet Source: Pixabay

The Met Office has said on Sunday March 27th that the warm weather of the past few weeks will come to an end this week as temperatures in the UK plummet by the weekend.

The UK has enjoyed good sunshine and warmer weather for a couple of weeks, all of which will come to an end as temperatures drop by more than half back down to single for the majority of the country.

Northern England and Scotland will be worst affected with temperatures to drop below freezing on Thursday night, whilst snow can be expected on high ground in the north and in Wales.

According to forecaster Marco Petagna snowfalls could come as early as Tuesday night adding that: “We’ll get a taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days.”

He continued saying that the mid to high temperatures and sunny days of the weekend will give way to cloudy and overcast weather bringing cooler weather.

Noting that the weather has been settled Petagna said: “It’s still pretty good for the time of year. The average at the end of March would usually only be 9C or 10C in the north and 10-12C in the south. So it’s still pretty good at the start of the week.

“But there will be a more notable change from midweek, with Thursday looking likely to be a cold day for most with highs of between 6C and 11C.”

The forecast for lower temperatures that are set to plummet in the UK comes on the same day the clocks went forward ushering in British summer time.

