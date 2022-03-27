By Guest Writer • 27 March 2022 • 13:06

Pablo Milanés at the start of his tour Credit: Facebook

VETERAN Cuban singer songwriter Pablo Milanés is to play in Marbella on May 7 as part of his nationwide Days of Light tour following a successful tour of the USA.

Now aged 79, he was born in Bayamo, Cuba in 1946 and won his first music contest aged just six and went on to become a popular local performer although he was arrested and sent to a labour camp following the revolution on the island.

After escaping and being pardoned, in 1969, he became part of the Grupo de Experimentación Sonora, a seminal group of young musicians, many of whom became founding members of the nueva trova movement which featured politicised folk music.

In 2004 he moved with his family to Spain, settling in Vigo and has released some 50 albums, gathering a large following from the Spanish speaking world.

Tickets for this intimate concert which mixes new compositions with older material will be held at the La Alcoholera Performing Arts Centre in San Pedro where he will be accompanied on stage by Miguel Núñez, on piano, and the cellist Caridad R. Varona.

Book at https://www.mientrada.net/evento/pablo-milanes-san-pedro/ with tickets costing €20 or €25 plus booking fee.

Earlier in the year at the same venue, on April 2, there will be an evening entitled Jazz in a Fishbowl presented for radio by María Moreno, the programme’s host who with the help of a live band investigate Jazz and its meaning today.

The band will consist of María J. Castañera (actress), Paula Padilla (actress and singer), Matías Comino (guitar and banjo), Pablo Cabra (drums) and Daniel González (double bass and electric bass).

Tickets cost €8 also via www.mientrada.net.

