Trending:

Weather alert for Canaries, Costa del Sol and Costa de la Luz

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 March 2022 • 12:16

Breaking: Weather alert for the Canaries, Costa de la Luz and Costa del Sol

AEMET the State Meteorological Agency has issued an orange weather alert for the Straits of Cadiz and yellow alerts for the Canaries, Costa del Sol and Costa de la Luz. The alerts are for today March 27 and will be in place from 10am through to early evening.

Straits of Cadiz

An orange alert is in place for strong winds (force 8 – 60 to 75 kph) with gusts of up to 100 kph between midday and 6pm this evening

Canary Islands

Yellow warnings are in place for strong winds with gusts of up to 70kph between midday and 6pm this evening. Heavy rainfall is also expected in La Palma, Northern Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

Costa de la Luz

Strong winds are expected in the afternoon with gusts of up to 70kph.

Almeria

Strong winds are excpected from midnight until tomorrow morning 6am, with force 7 winds (50 to 60 kph) and waves of up to three metres.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

South African born, Peter moved to Spain after a ten-year stint in the UK. He has many years experience in corporate and marketing communications in the public and private sector. In his spare time he manages the websites for a a cat rescue and a drug rehabilitation support group in South Africa . Peter enjoys the outdoors, sailing, wildlife and good company.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
Missing British man found dead at bottom of Algarve well