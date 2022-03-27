Weather alert for Canaries, Costa del Sol and Costa de la Luz

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 March 2022 • 12:16
Breaking: Weather alert for the Canaries, Costa de la Luz and Costa del Sol
An orange alert is in place for strong winds (force 8 – 60 to 75 kph) with gusts of up to 100 kph between midday and 6pm this evening
Yellow warnings are in place for strong winds with gusts of up to 70kph between midday and 6pm this evening. Heavy rainfall is also expected in La Palma, Northern Gran Canaria and Tenerife.
Strong winds are expected in the afternoon with gusts of up to 70kph.
Strong winds are excpected from midnight until tomorrow morning 6am, with force 7 winds (50 to 60 kph) and waves of up to three metres.
27/03 12:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por viento y/o costeros para mañana en Andalucía . Imagen en vigor a las 12:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/3ce1BF7jDj https://t.co/115yXAnhvZ
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 27, 2022
27/03 12:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por viento y/o costeros para mañana en Andalucía . Imagen en vigor a las 12:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/3ce1BF7jDj https://t.co/115yXAnhvZ
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 27, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
South African born, Peter moved to Spain after a ten-year stint in the UK. He has many years experience in corporate and marketing communications in the public and private sector. In his spare time he manages the websites for a a cat rescue and a drug rehabilitation support group in South Africa . Peter enjoys the outdoors, sailing, wildlife and good company.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.