Weather alert for Canaries, Costa del Sol and Costa de la Luz

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 March 2022 • 12:16

Breaking: Weather alert for the Canaries, Costa de la Luz and Costa del Sol

AEMET the State Meteorological Agency has issued an orange weather alert for the Straits of Cadiz and yellow alerts for the Canaries, Costa del Sol and Costa de la Luz. The alerts are for today March 27 and will be in place from 10am through to early evening.

Straits of Cadiz

An orange alert is in place for strong winds (force 8 – 60 to 75 kph) with gusts of up to 100 kph between midday and 6pm this evening

Canary Islands

Yellow warnings are in place for strong winds with gusts of up to 70kph between midday and 6pm this evening. Heavy rainfall is also expected in La Palma, Northern Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

Costa de la Luz

Strong winds are expected in the afternoon with gusts of up to 70kph.

Almeria

Strong winds are excpected from midnight until tomorrow morning 6am, with force 7 winds (50 to 60 kph) and waves of up to three metres.

27/03 12:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por viento y/o costeros para mañana en Andalucía . Imagen en vigor a las 12:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/3ce1BF7jDj https://t.co/115yXAnhvZ — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 27, 2022

