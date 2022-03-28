April exit for Met Police Chief Dame Cressida Dick

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 March 2022 • 15:50

Breaking: April exist for Met Police Chief Dame Cressida Dick

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed in a written statement to the House of Commons on Monday March 28th, that an April exit had been agreed for Met Police Chief Dame Cressida Dick.

The statement confirmed that Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House will temporarily stand in as head of the force until the next commissioner is appointed, although no details were given as to how long that process will take.

Patel also indicated that the outgoing Chief Inspector of Constabulary, Sir Tom Winsor, will investigate the circumstances surrounding the February resignation of the Met Police chief.

Dame Cressida quit unexpectedly in February after being “put on notice” by London Mayor Sadiq Khan over her handling of a number of cases. She was criticised by the mayor for her handling of the allegations of misogyny, racism and bullying within the Met.

In February the Independent Office for Police Conduct handed her 15 recommendations following a report into “disgraceful” misconduct by officers at Charing Cross Police Station. The report uncovered disturbing WhatsApp messages between officers that included racist, homophobic and misogynistic language as well as “jokes” about rape and sexual violence.

That report was the latest in a long list of scandals to come out of the Met over an 18 month period.

Dame Cressida had said she would stay on until arrangements to find a replacement are finalised, with the statement from Patel coming sooner than originally thought.

Khan and others hope that after Dame Cressida Dick’s April exit that a new Met Police Chief will usher in a new era that will help to rebuild the reputation of the force at a time when it faces many challenges.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.