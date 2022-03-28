By Chris King • 28 March 2022 • 19:27

Building in El Tagarete de Almeria evacuated after roof slab collapses. image: [email protected]

Almeria City Council decreed a building be evacuated after its roof slab collapsed



Almeria City Council decreed a five-storey building to be evacuated today, Monday, March 28, in the El Tagarete district, after part of its roof collapsed. Municipal technicians from the Urban Planning Department arrived on-site shortly after the incident to evaluate the damage, which resulted in the evacuation of its residents.

Specifically, the building is located on Calle Ferrocarril, number 15. It appears that when the roof slab collapsed it subsequently caused the ceiling of the fourth-floor property below to cave in. This in turn brought down the ceiling of the apartment on the floor below as well.

Patrols from the Local Police were mobilised to the location, along with the Fire Brigade. There are no reports of any personal injuries during the collapses.

The perimeter of the building has since been cordoned off, and precautionary measures have included the eviction of the residents from an adjacent building.

After the first inspection by municipal technicians, the building – registered as being constructed in 1965 – reportedly shows signs of structural damage. This is of course a liability to the occupants of the 16 apartments located in the building.

All the residents will be provisionally relocated by the Town Council, via the community’s insurance, possibly through the Family, Equality, and Citizen Participation Area, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.