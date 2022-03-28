By Guest Writer • 28 March 2022 • 14:50

David Kay President of La Cala Lions Credit: La Cala Lions

THE Cala de Mijas Lions have donated more than €1.1 million to those in need since 1998 but all have been even busier than usual due to the crisis in Ukraine.

Members have been gathering food, clothing and other much needed supplies for refuges from the Russian invasion and La Cala Lions President David Kay has written thanking all those involved,

“The La Cala de Mijas Lions would like to say a massive thank you to all the lovely people in the community around La Cala and surrounding area for all their help towards the refugees from Ukraine. With your help we were able to send clothes, bedding and food to Poland to help these people.

“Also, thanks to your generous support of the La Cala Lions we have been able to send over €5,000 euro to the Red Cross and Lions Club International Fund for Refugees to help buy food and medicine for these people.

“So, thank you all so very, very, much for your continued support. We would not be able to do this without your help.”

They are of course still collecting funds from the sale of items from their three adjacent charity shops in Calle Torremolinos, La Cala and always looking for more items and volunteers.

Thank you for reading ‘Cala de Mijas Lions have donated more than €1.1 million to those in need’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.