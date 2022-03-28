By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 March 2022 • 23:09

Downing Street party fines could be issued days image: twitter

With more than 100 people having completed questionnaires and many more interviewed, the first fines could be issued for the Downing Street party within hours.

A report by Sky News suggest that the first of the fines will be issued as earlier as tonight Monday March 28th, with detectives involved in the Patygate investigation likely to issue these sooner rather than later.

The fines are believed to be only the first of what could be more than 100 given the extent of the investigation, called Operation Hillman. Whitehall sources believe the fines could come as early as Tuesday, but said that the Met may change its timetable.

The investigation into Partygate was launched in January following accusations that ministers and staff had broken lock down regulations. A total of 12 events were said to have been held on eight different dates during the country’s lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.

The scandal had resulted in calls for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who attended some of the parties to resign. He has however denied that he broke Covid-19 regulations and that as far as he understood the events he did attend were within the law.

Speculation is rife that with the Downing Street party fines to be issued within hours, that Johnson will also be slapped with a fine reigniting the debate about his continued leadership of the Conservative Party.

