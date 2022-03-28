By Chris King • 28 March 2022 • 2:13

El Playazo beach access road closed off by Nerja Town Council. image: @Ayto_Nerja

Nerja Town Council closes off the access road to El Playazo beach



Nerja City Council has closed the main access road to the El Playazo to traffic. This action has been taken as a result of the incidents and damage caused in the area by the rainstorm, wind, and coastal phenomena of recent days.

The closure was announced jointly on Friday, March 25, by Maria del Carmen Lopez, the councillor of Beaches, and Francisco Arce, the councillor of Security and Transport.

Mr Arce reported that the temporary access ban does not affect pedestrian traffic. “However, to avoid risks, residents and visitors are recommended not to go to the area until the lane is reopened”. Likewise, the accesses to the Torrecilla and Chucho beaches have also been closed as a preventive measure.

Maria del Carmen Lopez, pointed out that “from our Town Council’s Department of Beaches, we are working on the removal of the beach furniture that has been affected, such as showers and walkways”.

Adding, “In addition, municipal technicians have visited the beaches of our coastline to assess all the damage, with the aim of starting recovery work as soon as the storm ceases”, as reported by 101tv.es.

