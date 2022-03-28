By Matthew Roscoe • 28 March 2022 • 14:53

Non-league footballer Tom Rankin dies aged 26, hours after playing for his club. Credit: Redditch United/ Twitter

BRITISH footballer Tom Rankin dies aged 26, just 24 hours after playing for his non-league side, Redditch United, according to reports.

The young footballer reportedly turned out for Redditch against Rushden & Diamonds in their Southern League Premier Division Central clash on March 26, however, on Sunday, March 27, the club announced he had passed away.

A statement read: “Redditch United are devastated to hear of the passing of midfielder Thomas Rankin.

“Tom has been with the Reds for the past three seasons and his loss will be felt by all at the Club.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this time. RIP Tom.”

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed, as reported by the Mirror.

Rankin’s parents wrote on Facebook: “Tom you are the best son, you have always made us so proud, you are our world.

“There are no words for how much we will miss you. You have achieved so much in your short life.

“We would give everything to have you back with us. Rest in Peace with all our love Mom and Dad,” as reported by Birmingham Live.

Tributes from former clubs, players and fans flooded social media following the news.

Redditch United manager Matt Clarke tweeted: “Life is so precious people. We often take things for granted I know I do.

“In reality certain things really aren’t that important in the grand scheme of things.

“A special person left us today and words cannot describe how special this lad was.”

AFC Rushden & Diamonds tweeted: “Having been with you all yesterday, We are devastated to read this awful news this afternoon.

“Our thoughts are with you all and with Tom’s friends & family.”

One of Rankin’s former clubs, Leamington FC, wrote: “Our sincerest condolences to everybody at Redditch and to Tom’s friends and family. He played for us briefly upon our return to the National League North five years ago. A truly sad loss. Thoughts are with all who knew him.”

League One outfit Doncaster Rovers wrote: “Everyone connected to Doncaster Rovers sends our love to Thomas’ friends, family and teammates at this sad time.” Doncaster player Branden Horton added: “Devastated to hear the news. RIP Ranks, one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. Rest easy brother.”

One fan on Twitter said: “Still hasn’t sunk in – what a huge, huge loss to all those who had the pleasure of knowing Tom Rankin. The word legend gets chucked around but it described TR perfectly. RIP my mate.”

In January 2022, another former non-league footballer died while playing football in the United Arab Emirates.

36-year-old Brit Alfie Nunn reportedly died after suffering a heart attack while playing football on January 27, the Sun reported at the time.

Nunn, who played for a number of clubs in southeast London and Kent, including Croydon FC, Canterbury City, Beckenham Town, and Fisher FC – who released a statement following news of his death.

In a statement at the time, the club said: “We have been informed that former Fish midfielder Alfie Nunn, who featured regularly during the 2015/16 season, has passed away after suffering a heart attack while playing in Dubai.

“Our thoughts are with Alfie’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Earlier this month, two young footballers passed away after collapsing on the football pitch.

Promising young footballer Debojyoti Ghosh died of a heart attack after collapsing unconscious on the pitch during a local tournament game on Saturday, March 19.

Ghosh, who had earned a move from Calcutta Football League outfit Railway FC to Kolkata-giants East Bengal FC for the start of the 2022-23 season, was immediately rushed to a local hospital following the collapse.

However, he was in critical condition so he was transported to the Nadia district hospital in Krishnagar, where he was declared dead upon arrival following a cardiac arrest, as reported by india.com.

Then on March 20, 22-year-old Michel Almanza died following a heart attack after he collapsed in the middle of a football league match in Uruguay.

As reported by El Pais, teammates of the footballer along with the ground’s owner tried to help the young man, who was reportedly convulsing on the pitch.

A few minutes later, an ambulance arrived and Almanza was taken to the Sanatorio Cantegril hospital, where he arrived alive, as reported by Telemundo.

However, after being admitted to the cardiac ICU, he suffered a cardiac arrest and died a few hours later.

