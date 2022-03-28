By Guest Writer • 28 March 2022 • 15:48

Handing over the money raised Credit: Gibraltar Government

GIBRALTAR saw two sponsored races to raise money for Ukraine organised by the Carpe Diem Running Club and Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association (GAAA) on March 13.

Covering both 3km and 5km the runs were attended by 200 people all sporting yellow and blue. With 100 signing up prior to the event and the balance on the day, all were invited to make a minimum donation of £5 per runner.

In the end, most participants gave more than the minimum donation and a total of £2,700 was raised as members of Carpe Diem, Corre Libre and the GAA marshalled the run and the GAAA also provided timings and the race numbers with Ukrainian flag colours.

The money raised was handed over on March 28 to the Gibraltar Office of Civil Contingencies, who are coordinating the arrival and stay of a number of refugees from Ukraine who have been made welcome in Gibraltar.

The money will be used to purchase school uniforms, educational material and any other products the families may need to make their stay in Gibraltar as comfortable as possible.

Minister for Civil Contingencies, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: “Thanks to everyone who made the effort to run and fundraise for this very worthy cause.”

