Human-attacking eagle finally caught

By Fergal MacErlean • 28 March 2022 • 11:28

The Harris eagle Credit: Environmental Agents Albacete

A small town in Albacete has been plagued by an eagle that had gone on the rampage and had been attacking residents.

The bird of prey, which had escaped from a falconry enthusiast, spread panic among the 7,700 inhabitants of Tobarra as it swooped on the residents, Diario Sur reported on Sunday, March 27.

Although the eagle, known as a Harris eagle, is relatively small, having a wingspan of around a metre the bird, native to America, is known to cause serious damage to humans when stressed.

In Tobarra it had targeted women and children it encountered in the street.

Environmental agents from the province of Albacete had to intervene in collaboration with the Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) of the Guardia Civil.

However, its capture was hampered as it moved around the village’s lamp posts, which it used as a watchtower.

In order to catch the eagle it was necessary to analyze and study the bird’s habits in order to capture it with a trap specially designed for the occasion.

Decoys of live birds, and traps were deployed until the Harris eagle was caught on a five-metre-high pole.

The bird, which was in perfect health, was sent to the Wildlife Recovery Center of Albacete, under the Ministry of Sustainable Development of the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha.

