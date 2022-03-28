By Chris King • 28 March 2022 • 0:46

Malaga ham thief arrested for second time in 48 hours. image: policia nacional

For the second time in 48 hours, National Police officers in Malaga have arrested a ham thief



National Police officers in Malaga have arrested a 52-year-old man for the second time in 48 hours. He had previously broken into the municipal market in the capital to try to commit robberies. Due to his action of climbing over an adjoining traffic signal to access the building, the police have nicknamed this ham thief the ‘spider’.

Last Tuesday evening, March 22, the culprit was caught red-handed, and arrested by police officers. He was carrying two hams that, supposedly, he had just stolen from one of the stalls of a municipal market in the western part of the city.

This person has already participated in a total of six robberies with force in that market, according to the police report. His actions have caused economic damage to the owners of the stores in the region of €10,000.

He appeared in court on Friday 25, and went straight back out and tried again, although this time, accompanied by a woman to do surveillance work. His latest robbery occurred at around 1am. It was raining but a neighbour saw him on the roof of the market and ran to alert the police.

According to the National Police, the woman, who was crouched between two cars, warned the alleged thief of the police presence. He subsequently jumped so that he wouldn’t be caught. When the cops went to identify him, the suspect denied the facts.

“I didn’t do anything, I just left the court, again, I swear, I haven’t jumped today, eh”, he allegedly told the officers.

However, the police asked the witness if he was the person they had spotted on top of the roof of the market, and he told them yes. He was wearing the exact same clothes in which he was arrested previously, again as the alleged perpetrator, in this case, of an attempted crime against property.

It is especially noteworthy that the woman – who has also been arrested as a collaborator – had the plastic bag that the National Police gives to detainees at the station to store their belongings and documentation, as reported by malagahoy.es.

