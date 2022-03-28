Nordic travel agents invited to visit Almuñecar and La Herradura

By Tamsin Brown • 28 March 2022 • 16:19

Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

A group of Nordic travel agents have visited Almuñecar and La Herradura to see what touristic attractions are on offer in the municipality.

A group of thirteen travel agents from Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Iceland have visited Almuñecar and La Herradura and have shown significant interest in the tourist attractions offered by the area. The visit was organised by the Department of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucia through Turismo Andaluz as part of a tour of the autonomous community.

The Nordic travel agents visited the old town and other emblematic places in the municipality of Almuñecar. They also visited the agro-tourism farm of San Ramón, where they tasted the subtropical fruits.

The Almuñécar and La Herradura Board of Tourism provided them with a range of informative and promotional materials to take away from their visit.

The deputy mayor for Tourism and Beaches, Daniel Barbero, highlighted the commitment of Turismo Andaluz to the municipality and stressed the significance of the visit and “the impressions and sensations they take back to their countries after having discovered our heritage, our water sports and the quality of our beaches and marine biodiversity”.

