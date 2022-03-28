By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 March 2022 • 7:35

OSCARS 2022, Lords and Punch ups Source Apple TV+

The winners of the Oscars for 2022 were announced on Sunday March 27 in a star studded evening that had a few, shall we say unusual moments.

The first was the announcement that the Oscar goodie bag would include Scottish Lord and Ladyship titles and the second was Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after he made a joke about the actor’s wife.

Highlights of the evening were:

CODA. The Apple TV+ film which won Best Picture and became the first streaming film to do so

Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress for ‘The Eye of Timmy Faye’

After slapping Chris Rock, who made a joke about his wife, on stage Will Smith receives Best actor award for ‘King Richard’

Jane Campion is the winner of the Best Director award for ‘The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh wins Best Original Screenplay for ‘Belfast’

‘Drive My Car’ wins Best Foreign Fim, directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

Troy Kotsur wins the award for Best Performance by an actor in a supporting role for “CODA” – the movie also received Best Adapted Scenario

Disney’s Encanto wins Best animated film award

The Oscar for Best-supporting Actress goes to Ariana DeBose for ‘West Side Story.’

‘Dune’ wins six Oscars: for production design, editing, cinematography, sound and for Hans Zimmer’s score.

The full prize list of this 94th Oscars ceremony:

Best Film: “CODA

Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain, “In the Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Actor: Will Smith, “The Williams Method

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, “CODA

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story

Best International Film: “Drive my car” (Japan)

Best Animated Film: “Encanto

Best Documentary: “Summer of Soul

Best Original Screenplay: “Belfast

Best Adapted Screenplay: “CODA

Best Song: No Time To Die, by Billie Eilish

Best Sound: Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett).

Best Editing: Dune (Joe Walker).

Best Original Score: Dune (Hans Zimmer).

Best Set Design: Dune.

Best Hair and Makeup: In the Eyes of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh).

Best Animated Short Film: The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez).

Best Documentary Short: The Queen of Basketball (Ben Proudfoot).

Best Fiction Short Film: The Long Goodbye (Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed).

The Oscars are as always an evening that entertains and 2022 was no different, with a star studded cast and a great lineup of films honoured.

