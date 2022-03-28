Pandemic supplies remains an issue

By EWN • 28 March 2022 • 9:33

People have changed how they think about the coronavirus pandemic during the past few months. Many companies are starting to ask their employees to return to the office, and many countries are beginning to open their doors again. Even though it is good news that a lot of people are getting vaccinated, it is essential to remember that the pandemic is something that is still very much with us. This is reflected in issues related to the supply chain. It is impacting businesses and healthcare systems that are trying to get the supplies they need to take care of their patients. What are the impacts of this issue, and what can be done?

There is a shortage of a lot of supplies

Hospital systems are having difficulty getting their hands on the supplies they need. For example, there are a lot of hospitals that are still looking for essential equipment that can help them take care of patients in the ICU. Other medical practices are having a difficult time finding masks. There are even some situations where healthcare providers have a hard time finding exam gloves. If healthcare providers do not have access to the supplies they need, they will have difficulty providing appropriate care to their patients. Therefore, it is critical to look at some of the reasons why there might be a shortage of certain types of supplies.

Multiple factors are making this issue worse

There are a lot of factors that are making this issue worse. First, of course, the coronavirus pandemic is still a significant issue. Even though cases are falling in specific locations, they are rising in other areas. As a result, there are some concerns that companies might have many employees out sick. This can make it difficult for them to keep up with the demands of their various customers and clients. Without a doubt, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is also playing a role in supply chain issues. This is going to have impacts all over the world, with no more noticeable effect than on gas prices. This will make it difficult for companies to transport the supplies they need to their customers and clients.

Work with multiple suppliers

So, what do medical practices and Hospital Systems need to do? One of the most important steps they need to take is to work with multiple suppliers. In the past, many companies would try to find a single supplier and stick with that one entity. Even though it is usually easier to manage one relationship, you put all of your eggs in one basket. Instead, it is essential to have multiple suppliers. If one of them has to close down temporarily, the other suppliers can step up and pick up the slack. It is essential for all businesses, including healthcare systems, to hedge their risks by working with multiple suppliers.

Looking to the future

The supply chain is a highly complex issue with many factors in play. Therefore, businesses need to do everything they can to insulate themselves against this issue. This means having extra supplies in an emergency and working with multiple suppliers. Likewise, hospitals need to ensure they have access to the equipment they need.