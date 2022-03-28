Poll results: Should the government intervene in transport strikes?

By Laura Kemp • 28 March 2022 • 12:21
Last week, on March 24, a meeting with Spanish Government ministers and National Road Transport Committee (CNTC) failed to achieve either of their objectives in the meeting. No agreement was reached with the transport workers, and so the strikes will continue to affect the country’s supply chain.
On March 22, Fenadismer, Fetransa, and Feintra, three organisations integrated into the National Committee of Road Transport (CNTC), all added their support to the transport workers strike. They do not consider the offer of €500 million in bonuses for fuel that the Executive has proposed to be sufficient.
A majority of 57 per cent said that transport workers should not be allowed to strike and that the government should intervene.
41 per cent of readers said that transport workers should be allowed to strike, due to the fact that they have a union and are unhappy with their working conditions.
Just 2 per cent of readers responded to the question with ‘other’.
