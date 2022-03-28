Terror police raid public school to arrest schoolboy over bomb ingredients

By Fergal MacErlean • 28 March 2022 • 10:39

Wellington College Credit: Twitter

Counter terrorism police have raided a private boarding school to arrest a schoolboy who is alleged to have bought bomb ingredients on the web.

The boy, 16, was detained under the Explosives Act at £42,630-a-year Wellington College, The Sun reported in an exclusive on Sunday, March 27.

A package that was addressed to him had been delivered to the institution and was seized after security at the college became suspicious.

It reportedly contained “illicit materials”.

School chiefs called police immediately.

Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing South East are investigating, but officials stress it has not been declared a terror incident.

The GCSE pupil, who has not been named, is understood to attend the £42,630-a-year prestigious school as a day student, and has been bailed.

Wellington College, in Crowthorne, Berks, has 1,200 pupils aged 13 to 18. It is a boarding and day school, founded by Queen Victoria and opened in 1859.

The boy who was arrested by police in the raid has also been suspended by the school.

A school spokeswoman said: “Wellington College can confirm a package addressed to a day pupil, received in the post, raised concerns with our security team and, in line with our protocols, was intercepted and opened.

“It was found to contain illicit materials. Police were immediately informed and attended the college.

“The boy concerned has been suspended with immediate effect and removed from the premises.

“The college can make no further comment while police investigations continue.”

