Radiation fears for Europe over Russian occupation of Chernobyl

By Fergal MacErlean • 28 March 2022 • 12:54

Chernobyl nuclear power station. Credit: Twitter

Russia has been slammed for “irresponsible” actions at the the Chernobyl nuclear power station in Ukraine which constitutes a “very serious threat”, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister has said.



Iryna Vereshchuk said Russian forces were “militarising” the site and storing a large amount of ammunition “in close proximity” to the Chernobyl nuclear power station.

Iryna Vereshchuk demanded that the UN Security Council take immediate steps to demilitarise the zone, The Independent reported on Monday, March 28.

She called for the Security Council to dispatch a special mission to monitor the site of the world’s worst civil nuclear disaster and prevent the risk of any accident.

“It should be noted that recently Russian occupation troops have been using old and unconditional ammunition more often, which increases the risk of their detonation even when loading and transporting,” she said.

Ms Vereshchuk added: “In the context of nuclear safety, the irresponsible and unprofessional actions of Russian servicemen present a very serious threat not only to Ukraine but to hundreds of millions of Europeans.”

Separately, increased levels of radioactive air pollution with a threat to neighbouring European countries have been detected in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone as a fire burns through more than 10,000 hectares of forest.

The fire was still burning on Sunday, according to reports.

Russian forces gained control of the decommissioned Chernobyl station on February 25.

Authorities in Russia have previously denied putting the nuclear facility at risk.

The reactor at Chernobyl infamously melted down in April 1986 during a test, covering much of Europe in a radioactive cloud.

The disaster resulted in thousands of deaths associated with its aftermath and the released radiation.

