Rincon to host qualifying round Provincial Callisthenics Cup

By Tamsin Brown • 28 March 2022 • 19:30

Image: Copa de Calistenia website

Rincon de la Victoria will host the final qualifying round of the Provincial Callisthenics Cup, to be held on May 14.

Rincon de la Victoria is set to host the final qualifying round of the second Provincial Callisthenics Cup organised by the Malaga Provincial Council. The event will take place on May 14 at the callisthenics park on the beach of La Cala del Moral.

The local councillor for Sports, Antonio José Martín, said that the participants will compete in freestyle and endurance. “Also, over the course of the day there will be activities to promote the sport of callisthenics through workshops and challenges for the public,” he added.

The mayor of Rincon, Francisco Salado, highlighted the significance of hosting such a sporting event and of “promoting this outdoor practice which, in the case of Rincon de la Victoria, can be enjoyed all year round thanks to our extraordinary weather”.

Participants must be over 14 or turning 14 in 2022. Underage athletes between 14 and 17 years of age must have authorisation from their legal guardians in order to participate.

The day’s activities will begin at 9.30a.m. and the prizes will be given at 2.30p.m. The first qualifying round took place in Alhaurin el Grande and there will be others in Antequera, Marbella and Pizarra before the one in Rincon. The final will take place on June 5 in Fuengirola.

Those interested can register online at https://copadecalisteniamalaga.es/.

Rincon de la Victoria has several places where people can practise callisthenics, located on the beaches of Torre de Benagalbón, La Cala del Moral, El Tajo de Rincón de la Victoria and at the Granadillas River.

