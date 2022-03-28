Rincon Town Council joins Earth Hour campaign

By Tamsin Brown • 28 March 2022 • 13:15

Image: Rincon Town Hall

On March 26, the Rincon Town Council showed their commitment to the planet by participating in the yearly Earth Hour campaign.

From 8.30pm to 9.30pm on Saturday, March 26, the Town Council of Rincon de la Victoria switched off the lights of the façade of the Town Hall building, the fountain in Plaza Al-Andalus and the two Almenara Towers as part of the global Earth Hour campaign that is organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) every year.

The mayor of Rincon, Francisco Salado, invited all citizens to “show solidarity with nature” by joining in the initiative and turning off non-essential electric lights. The Town Hall promoted the day using the slogans #MuévetePorElPlaneta and #HoraDelPlaneta.

This year, the concept of One Health, which unites human health, animal health and environmental health, is particularly relevant, as after the pandemic it is becoming increasingly evident that we can only live as healthy human beings on a planet that is also healthy.

The councillor for Environmental Sustainability, Borja Ortiz, said: “Our department is continuing to work on initiatives to promote awareness in favour of a healthy and sustainable environment”.

