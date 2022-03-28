Spangles take a cappella singing to the community in the Los Alcazares area

By Linda Hall • 28 March 2022 • 13:13

SPANGLES WORKSHOP: A capella coaching for King’s College students in Roldan Photo credit: Gary Beaudin

SPANGLES LADIES HARMONY CHORUS has become a large part of the local community, spreading their love of a cappella singing.

This was evident when some of the Spangles team recently visited King’s College in Roldan (Murcia), running a workshop for music students. Later the entire Spangles chorus took part in an open day at San Javier’s Ruiz de Alda high school.

“We have always encouraged young people to take an interest in a cappella singing” said Musical director, Valerie Lynch.

“Children are our future and it’s important to pass on our knowledge and love of singing to them”.

On March 27, Spangles took part in a charity concert for the Ukrainian people in the Plaza de España, San Javier, singing “Dona Nobis Pacem” with other choirs.

“It was very moving for everyone” said Lyn Baines, Chorus manager. “Our hearts are with the Ukrainian people at this awful time, and we want to do what we can to help them”.

Spangles join Rondalla Son del Mar Menor and the Agrupacion Coral from Los Alcazares for a fundraising concert for Ukraine at 7pm on April 30 in the Salon de Plenos chamber at Los Alcázares town hall.

Those wishing to attend should go to the town hall for their invitation and ticket.

To learn more about Spangles, visit www.spangleschorus.com or email the [email protected] address.