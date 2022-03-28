By Chris King • 28 March 2022 • 4:34
Spanish animated short film 'The Windshield Wiper' wins the Oscar.
image:
Spanish cinema has begun the 94th edition of the Oscars in style. ‘The Windshield Wiper’ has just won the 2022 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.
Director Alberto Mielgo, and producer Leo Sanchez, have taken to the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to collect the first Oscar ever awarded for a Spanish short film. This achievement comes after 10 frustrating failures when nominated for the iconic golden statuette previously.
Mielgo’s Oscar will join the long list of awards received by a director and screenwriter to have won four Emmys and two Annies, the most important awards in the animation industry, for works such as Disney’s 2103 film, ‘Tron’s Uprising’.
He made his debut work as a director with the animated short film The Witness in 2019, and the Netflix anthology ‘Love, Death & Robots’.
‘The Windshield Wiper’ is set inside a cafe, after lunch. While smoking an entire pack of cigarettes, a middle-aged man asks himself and the audience an ambitious question: what is love? A collection of vignettes and situations will lead the man to the desired conclusion, as reported by elespanol.com.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, and decided in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol.
Late last year he made the move to Portugal, and is now the Euro Weekly News reporter based on the Algarve.
His interests are music, especially from the 60s and 70s, and films.
He has a huge passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
