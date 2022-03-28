By Chris King • 28 March 2022 • 4:34

Spanish animated short film 'The Windshield Wiper' wins the Oscar. image: [email protected]

Spanish production ‘The Windscreen Wiper’ wins the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film



Spanish cinema has begun the 94th edition of the Oscars in style. ‘The Windshield Wiper’ has just won the 2022 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.

Director Alberto Mielgo, and producer Leo Sanchez, have taken to the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to collect the first Oscar ever awarded for a Spanish short film. This achievement comes after 10 frustrating failures when nominated for the iconic golden statuette previously.

Mielgo’s Oscar will join the long list of awards received by a director and screenwriter to have won four Emmys and two Annies, the most important awards in the animation industry, for works such as Disney’s 2103 film, ‘Tron’s Uprising’.

He made his debut work as a director with the animated short film The Witness in 2019, and the Netflix anthology ‘Love, Death & Robots’.