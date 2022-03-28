By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 March 2022 • 10:45
UK government reduces stake in NatWest
According to the bank, the company has reached an agreement with the UK Treasury to acquire 549 million shares, roughly five percent of the bank’s capital, for a price of 220.5 pence (268.50 cents).
The sale will raise 1,212.4 million pounds (1,454 million euros) for the government, coming at a time when the country’s borrowing costs at an all-time high.
The sale will see the government’s voting rights reduced to around 48 percent effectively leaving the company’s board in control.
Importantly for the government and for the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown, the sale represents a sizeable profit on the original bail out of 45,000 million pounds sterling (53,965 million euros).
NatWest along with a number of other banks was bailed by the government following the banking crises caused by the collapse of the mortgage market in the US. Many UK banks had bought loans from US mortgage houses only for these to be classified as junk with homeowners have little possibility of repaying them,
The share price has since the announcement that UK government reduces its stake in NatWest, risen by around 1.5 percent.
