By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 March 2022 • 9:03

When will the rain end?

The Valencia Community enjoyed a short respite from the rains on Sunday March 27 with the sun breaking out for a short term, leaving locals to ask the question when will the rain end?

According to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) the rains will begin to abate towards the end of the week, with a return to spring weather either Thursday or Friday.

Monday will once again see the return of the cloudy conditions with the possibility of rain through the Alicante province and interior of Valencia. Temperatures are set to remain relatively unchanged but the strong winds experienced over the weekend will die down.

Tuesday rains are expected to once again be widespread with heavy falls throughout the night, lessening from midday.

Wednesday is likely to see mixed conditions across all of the region with rain and low temperatures expected.

Thursday will see the rain begin to move on with sunnier conditions by the end of the day.

Friday and the weekend are looking good with little rain and lots of sunshine forecast, however temperatures aren’t expected to rise much with more rain expected the following week.

So to answer the question, when will it stop raining in Valencia? It seems not for some days yet with the rainy season not yet over possibly making March 2022 the wettest on record.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.