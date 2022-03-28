By Chris King • 28 March 2022 • 18:35

Roman Abramovich in suspected poisoning following peace talks. Image Credit: Marina Lystseva

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has shown symptoms of suspected poisoning following his involvement in peace talks

It is being reported that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, along with two of the Ukrainian peace negotiators have all shown symptoms of suspected poisoning. They were all allegedly taken ill earlier this month following a round of peace talks with their Russian counterparts in Kyiv, according to thesun.co.uk.

Sources report that symptoms included peeling skin on their hands and faces, constant running tears, and red eyes. The source hinted that there are people in Moscow behind the attack who want the peace talks to fail.

There has been no word on what the cause of the suspected poisoning might have been. It could have been a chemical or biological agent, or even some sort of electromagnetic-radiation attack.

Abramovich has strong ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and had apparently offered to act as a mediator to broker peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. Just a few days ago the 55-year-old is known to have personally passed a handwritten note from President Zelenskyy to the Russian leader.

With an estimated fortune worth around £10billion the Chelsea owner has been hit by sanctions from the UK Government. He is also banned from entering Britain, where he owns homes, as well as the London football club, which is now up for sale.

___________________________________________________________

