29 March 2022

80 year commemoration of famous Spanish Poet Image credit: Pixabay

The 28th of March 2022, marked 80 years since the passing of Miguel Hernandez, an acclaimed Spanish poet during the Spanish Civil War.

Born in Orihuela on October 30th 1910, he would become one of the most recognised names in Spanish Poetry, forming part of the beloved Generation of ‘36 and commonly known as the Poet of Freedom. Miguel Hernandez was sentenced to 30 years in prison where he would later contract tuberculosis and die at the age of 31 on the 28th of March 1942.

In 2007, his conviction was annulled by the Historical Memory Law (A law recognising victims on both sides of the Spanish Civil War). He is also accoladed by the Miguel Hernandez University of Elche, which bears his name and celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022.

The Miguel Hernandez Museum in Orihuela commemorated the occasion with children’s workshops and guided visits for schools as well as a tribute concert by local singer Maria Sabater.

The Chilean Nobel Prize winner Pablo Neruda famously quoted: ”Remembering Miguel Hernandez is a duty of Spain, a duty of love”.

