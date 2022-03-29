All you need to know about moving to Benahavis

By Laura Kemp • 29 March 2022 • 17:26

Stretching from the coastal area to the mountains between the two municipalities of Marbella and Estepona, the tranquil village of Benahavis is a true hidden treasure in Andalucia that has kept its traditional feel and is popular with foreign people wanting to move to Spain.

One of the most beautiful villages on the Costa del Sol, Benahavis boasts amazing golf courses, plenty of places to eat, stunning scenery, beautiful weather and fantastic properties all in a privileged location – making it the perfect location for those thinking of moving to Spain.

So, you’re considering moving to the beautiful mountain village of Benahavis but where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?

To make moving to Benahavis a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before making the decision.

Where is Benahavis?

Benahavis is on the Costa del Sol, perfectly located between Marbella and Estepona.

Benahavis can be easily reached from various airports. The nearest airport is the North Front Airport in Gibraltar which is just 31 miles away. Other airports nearby include the Malaga International Airport 32 miles away and the Jerez Airport 58 miles away.

Property in Benahavis

With its high population of foreigners moving to the area, Benahavis has a thriving property market with a range of property types for couples, families and retirees.

There are lots of high-end developments in Benahavis, many located near the stunning golf courses.

A one-bedroom flat in Benahavis will cost around €36,000, while two-bedroom apartments start from around €14,000. A terraced house in an urbanisation will cost around €220,000 while a village house will cost from around €550,000.

There are plenty of extraordinary luxury villas costing from €2 million up to €20 million.

Things to do in Benahavis

1. Tee off on the many golf courses

Benahavis has one of the best selection of golf courses on the Costa del Sol, including the exclusive Marbella Club Golf Resort as well as a Golf Academy in the village to practice your skills.

2. Relax in Parque Torre Leoneras

This beautiful park located in the south end of the village has ruins of a medieval tower and a large lake – the perfect place to relax under the Mediterranean sun with plenty of wildlife to keep children entertained.

3. Take in the views at Montemayor Castle

The Montemayor Castle was built in the 10th century and still has several sections of the walls and the Queen’s Tower intact. The views across the Costa del Sol from here are stunning.

4. Pick up a bargain at the Sunday market

The Sunday market is a great weekend activity and one of the most popular markets on the Costa del Sol, with its car boot sale stalls attracting people from all over the coast.

5. Go canyoning at the Guadalmina River

The Guadalmina River provides great canyoning opportunities where you can get adventurous plunging in pools and through waterfalls. There is also a lovely river walk for a more leisurely activity.

6. Soak up the sun on the nearby beaches

The nearest beaches to Benahavis are Marbella and Estepona, taking just 10 minutes to reach. There are family-friendly beaches in San Pedro de Alcantara, cool beach clubs in Puerto Banus and quieter beaches to the west of Estepona.

7. Get involved in the local traditions

Though small, Benahavis has many traditions and festivities including summer concerts, the Holy Week procession and the annual Benahavis Fair in august.

8. Take a hike on the Canyon Of The Angosturas trail

A nature lovers dream, take the meandering path and over the wooden bridge while witnessing lots of wildlife and stunning scenery.

9. Throw some balls at the alley

The popular bowling alley in Benahavis, Los Arqueros Bowling & Sports Bar, is the perfect place to have some competitive fun and some tasty food and drinks.

10. Shop ‘till you drop in nearby Marbella

Take a trip to Marbella where you will find has some incredible shopping centres including Parque Comercial La Cañada and Centro Comercial Centro Plaza.

Best restaurants in Benahavis

1. Amanhavis Restaurant

Amanhavis serves traditional local Spanish cuisine in a stunning setting, as well as vegan, veggie and gluten-free dishes.

Open: 7pm until 10:30pm, 7:15pm until 10:15pm on Mondays

Address: Calle Pilar 3, 29679 Benahavis

Booking: +34 952 85 60 26

Price: €€€€

2. Indian Spice Benahavis

If you’re craving some Indian food, Indian Spice Benahavis comes highly recommended as one of the best Indian restaurants on the Costa del Sol.

Open: 1pm until 11:45pm, 1pm until 11pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Address: Plaza del Castillo No 1, 29679 Benahavis

Booking: +34 952 60 55 13

Price: €€-€€€

3. Bodegon Gallery Restaurante & Tienda de Vinos

This restaurant is perfect for a special occasion where you can enjoy a tasting menu evening. They also serve up local Spanish cuisine and fusion dishes in a rustic Andalucian setting.

Open: 6pm until 12am

Address: Calle Estepona 8, 29679 Benahavis

Booking: +34 690 71 49 27

Price: €€-€€€

4. La Terraza De Benahavis

Take advantage of the plentiful sunshine in Benahavis and enjoy your meal or cocktails on La Terraza De Benahavis’ terrace while taking in the beautiful views of the mountain range.

Open: 12:30pm until 3:30pm and 5:30pm until 12am, 12:30pm until 12am on Sundays

Address: Calle Malaga 15, 29679 Benahavis

Booking: +34 645 09 15 61

Price: €€-€€€

5. Amigos

This small but typical Spanish restaurant has a huge terrace and serves up Spanish cuisine with a French twist as well as barbecued meats and homemade bread.

Open: 6pm until 11pm

Address: Calle Malaga 3, 29679 Benahavis

Booking: +34 952 85 51 75

Price: €€-€€€

6. Lemon Grass Benahavis

For the best Thai and Japanese food in Benahavis, Lemon Grass is a firm favourite for residents and visitors.

Open: 1pm until 11:30pm, 5pm until 11:30pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays

Address: Plaza de la Iglesia 2 Avenida Andalusia Benahavis, 29679

Booking: +34 658 12 86 79

Price: €€-€€€

7. Rufino

This cosy and welcoming family-owned restaurant serves delicious Mediterranean and Spanish dishes as well as classic Sunday lunch.

Open: 1pm until 12am, closed on Wednesdays

Address: Calle Montemayor 15, 29679 Benahavis

Booking: +34 952 85 52 62

Price: €€-€€€

8. Restaurante Alcuzcuz Gallery

Eden serves tasty international dishes and is well-known for its delicious tapas.

Open: 1pm until 3:30pm, 1pm until 8pm on weekends, closed on Mondays

Address: Ctra de Ronda km 42, 29679 Benahavis

Booking: +34 951 27 55 03

Price: €€-€€€

9. Hills Cafe & Restaurant

With its incredible views, the Hills Cafe and Restaurant also offers special dining experiences such as tasting evenings and a fabulous Sunday roast.

Open: 10am until 6pm, 11am until 6pm on weekends

Address: Sector La Coja S/N Benahavis Hills Country Club, 29679 Benahavis

Booking: +34 952 85 61 71

Price: €€-€€€

10. Legends Bar & Restaurant

For incredible burgers with meat cooked to perfection and typical Mexican dishes, Legends Bar & Restaurant has got you covered.

Open: 1pm until 12am, 4pm until 12am on Tuesdays

Address: Avenida de Andalucia 7, 29679 Benahavis

Booking: +34 952 85 62 63

Price: €€-€€€

Schools in Benahavis

When moving to a new area, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Benahavis has some impressive schools and colleges.

Nuestra Señora del Rosario (Centro de Educacion Infantil y Primaria)

The Nuestra Señora del Rosario is an educational centre for children of infant and primary years, offering bilingual classes and extra curricular activities.

CEIP Daidin

Daidín is an exceptional state institution situated at the heart of Benahavis village that provides education for children from the age of three up to 12 years.

Colegio Atalaya

Colegio Atalaya or Atalaya College is a bilingual educational facility that offers infant, primary, secondary and senior classes to young people in and around the Benahavís area, combining Spanish and English learning.

Healthcare in Benahavis

Having access to great quality healthcare is essential when moving to a new home and Benahavis has an impressive public health service and several private healthcare options close by.

Hospitals

HC Marbella International Hospital

The closest private hospital to Benahavis is HC Marbella International Hospital just 15 minutes away. Marbella Hospital is known for its range of facilities and patient care, it also runs a 24-hour emergency service.

Address: Ventura del Mar, 11, 29660 Marbella

Contact: 952 90 86 28 or click here

Doctors

Public Health Centre (Centro de Salud)

This is the local public health centre run by the Andalucían Regional Public Health Service (SAS-Servicio Andaluz de Salud) and is your gateway to Spanish public health care and support. The service is run in Spanish with English doctors available upon request.

Address: Av. de Andalucia, 16, 29679 Benahavís

Contact: 951 27 05 99 or click here

Dentists

Clinica Dental Guadalvit

The professionals at Clinica Dental Guadalvit maintain the highest levels of accreditation and pursue ongoing education to keep up with the latest trends in dentistry.

Address: Centro Comercial Guadalmina, Alta 4, 29678 San Pedro de Alcantara – Marbella

Contact: 952 88 08 34 or click here

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is great but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Benahavis.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

