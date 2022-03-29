By Chris King • 29 March 2022 • 4:06

Antonio Banderas and Emilio Aragon to premiere 'Godspell' in Malaga. image: [email protected]

A new version of ‘Godspell’ will premiere in Malaga courtesy of Antonio Banderas and Emilio Aragon



Antonio Banderas and Emilio Aragon are working on their first project together. They will create their modern-day version of the classic musical, Godspell which opened off-Broadway on May 17, 1971. Their premiere is planned for next season, in the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga.

Godspell is a light-hearted musical that features eight non-Biblical characters. They celebrate the life and teachings of Jesus through singing and acting out parables and stories from the Gospel of Saint Matthew. It was originally created for the stage from the book by John Michael Tebelak. Music and lyrics were composed by Stephen Schwartz.

In a press release, the Soho CaixaBank Theatre reminded the public that the production has an acclaimed score that was originally nominated for a Tony. It features a great musical variety that goes from rock, pop, to gospel.

Songs such as Day by Day, Turn Back, O Man, and Save the People, among others, feature throughout the course of the show.

The London version opened at the Roundhouse Theatre in Chalk Farm, on November 17, 1971. A cast of future stars included David Essex, Marti Webb, Julie Covington, Jeremy Irons, and Jacquie-Ann Carr.

A version of this musical was performed in Spain with great success, around 1974. It starred Juan Ribo, and premiered with great success. Now, almost 50 years later, Godspell will return to the stage, under the direction of Emilio Aragon.

In co-production with Estudio Caribe, it will be the next season’s new musical show at the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank, as reported by malagahoy.es.

