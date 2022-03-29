By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 March 2022 • 17:16

Back on the bike after "two months and 20 broken bones" Source: Ineos

Egan Bernal, Colombian cyclist and member of the Ineos Grenadiers team, is back on his bike after two months and 20 broken bones.

The rider was involved in a serious accident with a bus while training, an accident that nearly cost him his life.

Ineos Grenadiers confirmed his return saying: “After having had a 95% chance of becoming a paraplegic and almost losing his life he is doing what he likes to do the most…”.

The best #MondayMotivation we could ever hope for.@Eganbernal is back on the bike! 😍 pic.twitter.com/5Cqq4v3sIA — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) March 28, 2022

Bernal said: “Almost 20 broken bones, 11 ribs, femur, patella, T5-T6, odontoids, metacarpal, thumb, I knocked out a tooth, perforation of both lungs… Now to recover and do this again… I’m back!.”

Indeed Egan Bernal is back. On February 7, he left the hospital and was improving by leaps and bounds, having completed his recovery phase in record time.

Getting back on his bicycle Bernal said: “The happiest day of my life. After two months and 20 bones, here I am , and I want more. See you guys on the road.”

The current Giro d’Italia champion and former Tour de France champion, the first Colombian to win the title, has a long way to go yet. He has said that he is looking forward to competing at the highest level again but months of training will be required to build his strength and stamina,

The team has said that they will have to see how Bernal progresses and what sensations he is having now that he is back on his bike after two months. Excited to be able to ride again, Bernal thinks that there is a possibility that he will compete again at the highest level before the end of this year.

