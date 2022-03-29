By Guest Writer • 29 March 2022 • 17:30

Presentation of the car seats Credit: Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop

THE Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop in Avenida Joan Miro Palma is buzzing as the new Children and Baby shop is stuffed full with quality items donated over recent weeks.

There is a range of unused and nearly new baby clothes and children things including toys, books, push chairs, games and puzzles.

Added to these has been a large selection of children’s car seats and booster seats in pristine condition which are available in both shops priced at between €10 and €20.

All these seats were donated by Sr. Othman Ktiri the founder/owner of OK Mobility whose inspiration is “moving people and inspiring freedom to help make this world a little better ”

He is committed to collaborating not only with Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop but the main cancer charities including AECC and Aspanob to offer help to people and families fighting cancer in the Baleares.

The shop has also collected and donated a lot of medical items to the Ukrainian Church at the Parque de Bomberos in Son Castillot and Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Mallorca are invited to contact the charity to see if it can help.

From Saturday April 2, the €1 sale begins on all clothes for both men and ladies and there are additional bargains in the children’s and furniture shop as well.

