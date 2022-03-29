By Chris King • 29 March 2022 • 18:51

Carolina Darias says Spain is going 'step by step' towards relaxing measures. image: [email protected]

Spain is going ‘step by step’ with regards to relaxing coronavirus measures says Health Minister, Carolina Darias



Speaking at the meeting of European health ministers in Brussels today, Tuesday, March 29, Carolina Darias, Spain’s Minister of Health, advocated for going “step by step” in relaxing the prevention measures against coronavirus.

“It will be decided when the experts who advise us also propose it, we are going to go step by step, taking measures from prudence, from progressiveness and from gradualness”, Ms Darias informed.

With this statement, the minister avoided offering any precise timeframe when asked when the Government plans to lift the mandatory use of masks. This is a decision that other European partners have already made, such as Belgium, where masks are only imposed in medical centres and public transport.

The minister defended the “strategic response” with which Spain has faced the pandemic, pointing to the very high vaccination rate that has led to a great immunity in the country. She also highlighted how Spain has suffered a lower impact from the sixth wave than most European countries, adding that the cases of contagion have been “milder or asymptomatic”.

Despite the relaxation of measures that have been applied since this week, Ms Darias also emphasised that the authorities will continue to “monitor and control” the evolution of the pandemic in Spain. Although, “in another way”, that is, “focusing surveillance on the most vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or medical personnel”, as reported by 101tv.es.

___________________________________________________________

