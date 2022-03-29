By Chris King • 29 March 2022 • 23:39
Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, March 29.
Image: Pixabay
The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, March 29, with data provided by the autonomous communities. A total of 56,633 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded since last Friday 25.
This brings the total number of positives since the start of the pandemic to 11,508,309. These data include the latest general count of infections until the new pandemic strategy comes into force this Monday 28, which will only reflect the most serious cases.
In the last 14 days, the current average incidence rate of infections in Spain shows a slight increase. It now stands at 466.51 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 461.86 reported on Friday 25.
According to this Tuesday’s report, the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Spain, is 102,218, a lower number than last Friday’s report (102,392). This decrease in the number of deaths is due to the fact that Aragon has refined the data, adjusting it to cases deceased by Covid.
There are currently 4,351 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, with 492 in an ICU. In the last 24 hours, there have been 435 admissions, and 259 discharges. The capacity of beds occupied by patients with coronavirus stands at 3.52 per cent, and in ICUs at 5.40 per cent.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, and decided in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol.
Late last year he made the move to Portugal, and is now the Euro Weekly News reporter based on the Algarve.
His interests are music, especially from the 60s and 70s, and films.
He has a huge passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
