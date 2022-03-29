By Chris King • 29 March 2022 • 21:38
Five shot dead in multiple 'terror attacks' in Israeli city of Tel Aviv.
There have been reports of two separate shooting incidents this evening, Tuesday, March 29, in locations near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. Police officials have been reported as saying that this is probably a terror attack, with five people confirmed shot dead.
One event occurred in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak. A police officer is reported to have been injured in this incident, while the gunman, believed to be a Palestinian from the area of Jenin, has allegedly been ‘neutralised’.
According to a television report, the shooter, riding a motorbike, started firing at balconies of an apartment block, then opened fire on pedestrians in the street. Footage uploaded on social media shows a man dressed in black walking down the street pointing an assault weapon. He is seen shooting at pedestrians, a motorcyclist, and the driver of a vehicle.
Initially, there had been reports from the city of Ramat Gan of a shooting incident. A spokesperson for the David Adom ambulance service, without stating their condition, confirmed that there had been five casualties. No confirmation has been given by the police.
In the last week, there have now been eleven Israelis killed in attacks. Two police officers were killed last Sunday 27, in Hadera. He was subsequently shot by other police officers. This incident occurred whilst an Israeli-Arab summit was taking place in southern Israel.
In the city of Beersheba, four people were killed last week by an Arab citizen, involving a car ramming, and stabbings. The aggressor – who according to the authorities was an Islamic sympathiser – was eventually killed by a passerby, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.
