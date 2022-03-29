By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 March 2022 • 16:41

Breaking:Huge blackout hits London

London has been thrown into chaos as a huge power outage caused blackout across east London on Tuesday March 29th, with 37 postcodes and around 5,000 households affected.

The outrage has left those in the east of London without traffic lights, internet, trains and water, with reports on social media suggesting the power went out at around 12:30pm.

Those that are working from home will have been unable to do so with the electricity down while others will have to make alternate arrangements to get home as the Docklands Light Railway also had to close.

The areas affected include households in Tower Hamlets and Hackney in east London have been hit, the UK Power Networks website suggests. Reports from homeowners online also suggest that Southwark, Bromley, Bexley and Mitcham have also been affected.

Those that are working from home will have been unable to do so with the electricity down while others will have to make alternate arrangements to get home as the Docklands Light Railway also closed for safety reasons. According to metro.co.uk the reasons for the closure of the line are not clear as there is some suggestion that it may be due to faulty communications equipment.

UK Power Networks have said the power cut is due to a “fault on a high voltage underground electricity cable”, with power expected to come back on some time during the afternoon.

They said: “We’re aware of a power cut affecting the #E1, #E1W and #E14 areas of #London. Our engineers are working to get the power on as soon as possible.”

Many residents have gone online to complain about the huge blackout that has hit London, affecting people’s ability to work, to travel and to go about their daily lives.

