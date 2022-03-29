By Chris King • 29 March 2022 • 0:09

'Irpin has been freed from the evil of Moscow' as Ukrainian troops recover the city. image: [email protected]

City mayor Oleksandr Markushyn announces ‘Irpin has been freed from the evil of Moscow’

Oleksandr Markushyn, the mayor of the city of Irpin, just 8km from the Ukrainian capital ofKiev, confirmed on Monday, March 28, that “Irpin has been freed from the evil of Moscow!”. His announcement came after Ukrainian military forces recaptured the city that had been besieged by the Russians.

In Chernigov, there is a different scenario, where the attacks have intensified. This has reportedly left the town without running water, and with impossible access to bring humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Mariupol has warned that the city is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, with around 160,000 civilians trapped and without any electricity.

In an interview today with independent Russian journalists, Ukrainian president, Volodymyr ZelenskyyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the Pope, affirmed that Ukraine is ready to accept a neutral and non-nuclear status.

“Security guarantees, and the neutral and non-nuclear status of our state are the most important issues in negotiations with Russia”, Zelensky said, “But it would have to be guaranteed by third parties and submitted to a referendum”, he clarified.

Nobel Peace Prize winner, Dmitri Muratov, explained today that the newspaper ‘Novaya Gazeta’ has been temporarily shut down. It seems they have come under the scrutiny of the Russian state regulator.

“We have received two warnings from Roskomnadzor. We better close, because if we receive a third warning they can withdraw our license, and that would mean our disappearance,” reported Nadezhda Prusenkova, the newspaper’s press officer, as reported by 20minutos.es.

