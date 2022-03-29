By Guest Writer • 29 March 2022 • 15:14

Sophie Monk and friend Credit: Sophie Monk Facebook

LOVE ISLAND Australia is returning to Mallorca for the first time since 2018 as series two was filmed in Fiji and series three in Byron Bay Australia.

Following the premise of other versions of the Love Island format, the show features a group of single contestants, known as “islanders” who live together in a luxury villa that is isolated from the outside world, in an attempt to find love.

The Islanders must couple up, stay together, and win over the hearts of the public who vote for the eventual winners (who share A$50,000) all while surviving the temptations of beautiful bombshells entering the villa.

British born Australian singer, actress and presenter Sophie Monk, will return as host to steer the new cast of sexy singles towards finding their perfect match, all while soaking up the Mediterranean sun and having the time of their lives.

Commenting on the news, Sophie said “I’m so excited to be returning as host of Love Island Australia and with overseas holidays finally coming back into view, I can’t wait to return to beautiful Mallorca to see what’s in store for our brand-new Islanders.”

