By Chris King • 29 March 2022 • 22:23

Mijas municipality declared a Zone of Great Tourist Influx. image: flickr

Mijas municipality declared a Zone of Great Tourist Influx, meaning shops can open daily from June 1 until September 30



The Junta de Andalucia has once again declared Mijas municipality as a Zone of Great Tourist Influx (ZGAT). On this occasion though it is awarded with indefinite validity. This means that shops in the municipality will be allowed to open their doors every day in the summer period, and on holidays such as Easter.

Jose Carlos Martin, the Mijas councillor for Tourism, commented, “It is a recognition awarded because we are a town that has a tourist attraction and many visitors, which allows us to continue providing services, improving the quality that we want all our tourists to have”.

He explained that this classification has been achieved after meeting a series of requirements such as ratios, number of overnight stays or number of visitors. This action is definitive, since it was published in the BOJA – the Official Bulletin of the Junta de Andalucia – on March 16.

Andres Ruiz, the councillor for Industry, spoke about the benefit of no longer having to renew this cataloguing every four years. It allows the sector to plan the opening of establishments in summer and Easter, which constitutes another tourist attraction for the city he said.

The classification of Zone of Great Tourist Influx affords the opening of shops from Palm Sunday to Resurrection Sunday, both inclusive, and from June 1 to September 30, Sundays inclusive.

“This means that we have one more plus in terms of other tourist destinations that do not have that classification”, added Jose Carlos Martin, explaining that the volume of business and the hiring of personnel also increases as a result, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.