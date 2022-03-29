Nerja approves grants for culture and sports associations

By Tamsin Brown • 29 March 2022 • 10:08

Image: Nerja Town Hall

The Nerja Town Council has shown its support for local associations by approving grants for culture and sports.

Nerja Town Council has approved grants for various cultural and sporting institutions with the aim of further strengthening the collaboration between the local government and such associations. This was announced on March 26 by the councillor for Economy and Finance, Ángela Díaz.

In sports, the Axarquia Karate Association (AKA) will receive a grant of 2,995 euros to promote karate among local youth through participation in provincial and regional championships in different categories.

With regard to cultural organisations, the Brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno and María Santísima de los Dolores will receive a grant of 7,500 euros for the organisation and celebration of Nerja’s Holy Week, and the Nerja Art Association (ANEDA) will receive 1,060 euros for workshops and exhibitions.

Díaz said: “This demonstrates the Town Council’s commitment to supporting local entities and associations so that they can continue to carry out their important work in favour of culture and sports in the municipality.”

